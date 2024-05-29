Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IAG opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

