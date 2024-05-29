Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $233.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.20. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

