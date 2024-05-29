Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $58.70 on Monday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $5,633,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $232,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

