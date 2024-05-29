Quaker Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 336,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,742. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

