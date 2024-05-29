Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $218.16. 3,804,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

