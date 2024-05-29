Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $604,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

