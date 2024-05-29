Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $3.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,664.85 or 0.99796286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00112677 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

