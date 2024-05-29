Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.50. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

