Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

