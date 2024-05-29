Raymond James Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$28.00 Price Target

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$28.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.67.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.41 and a 12 month high of C$33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.52.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.