Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

LUN stock opened at C$16.97 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

