Raymond James Reiterates C$33.00 Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$33.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.05. 1,559,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In other news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$488,348.00. Insiders have sold 284,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

