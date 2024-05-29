Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$94.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$96.20. The firm has a market cap of C$46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total transaction of C$475,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. Insiders sold 159,000 shares of company stock worth $14,401,410 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

