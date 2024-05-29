REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

RPGRY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498. REA Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Get REA Group alerts:

About REA Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.