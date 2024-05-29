Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA MBSF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $27.72.
About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
