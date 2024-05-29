Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.33. 68,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,156,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $832.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.