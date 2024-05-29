Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $21,857,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

