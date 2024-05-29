Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Resources Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for American Resources in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

American Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.