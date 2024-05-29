Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.21 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

