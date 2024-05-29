Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
RVP stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
