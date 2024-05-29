Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Retractable Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 129,367 shares of company stock valued at $135,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.