Reviewing Super Group (SGHC) & Its Rivals

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Super Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Super Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 219 973 2201 62 2.61

Profitability

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 31.13 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.50

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

