Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $43.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

