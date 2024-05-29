Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rexel Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. Rexel has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.
Rexel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
