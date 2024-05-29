RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Short Interest Update

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RKAGY remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Get RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.