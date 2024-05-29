Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ RMBI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.00.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.