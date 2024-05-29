Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ricoh Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RICOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Ricoh alerts:

About Ricoh

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.