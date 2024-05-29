Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Ricoh Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of RICOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69.
About Ricoh
