Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

