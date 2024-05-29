Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $68,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

