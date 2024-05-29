Robert M. Klein Sells 3,059 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

