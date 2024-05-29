Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.82. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 91,600 shares changing hands.

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

