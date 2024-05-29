Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

See Also

