Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 342.1% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,528. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Roscan Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.