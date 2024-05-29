Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 342.1% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,528. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

