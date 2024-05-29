Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $71,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 172,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

