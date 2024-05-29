RS Crum Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 78,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $569.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

