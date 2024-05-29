RS Crum Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,834,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.