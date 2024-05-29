RS Crum Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 31,209,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,204,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

