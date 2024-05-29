Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.62. 12,350,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,169. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.88. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,225,234. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

