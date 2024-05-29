Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,655. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

