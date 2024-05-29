Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,951. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
Santos Company Profile
