Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,951. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

