Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0045 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $3,296.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.83 or 0.05583267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00054489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,765,642,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,969,376 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

