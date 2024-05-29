Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,915,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,792,000 after buying an additional 133,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

