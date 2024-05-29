Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,440,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,126. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

