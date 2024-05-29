Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $952,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $11.57 on Tuesday, hitting $549.16. 1,144,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.88.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,536 shares of company stock worth $9,670,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.