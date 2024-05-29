Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,651 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RSP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.76. 4,160,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

