Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 653.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

SRCRF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

