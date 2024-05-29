Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 653.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
SRCRF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.