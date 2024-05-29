Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $92.56.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

