SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.