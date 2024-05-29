Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

SIGI opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

