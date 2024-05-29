SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SenesTech

SenesTech Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SNES opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.