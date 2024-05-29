SentinelOne (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

